Deepak Dobriyal shares his experience of shooting amid ‘new normal’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE011

Actor Deepak Dobriyal says working amid the new normal in the time of pandemic is all about maintaining a positive mindset.

Deepak recently shot for the film “Aafat-e-Ishq”, and he calls its a great experience in life.

“Soch sakaratmak ho, aur apne kaam se pyaar karte ho, toh aap vipreet paristhityo me bhi apna mukaam hasil kar sakte ho. Aur iska bada udharan hai ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ (if your mindset is positive, and love your work, you can achieve anything despite unfavourable circumstances. ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ is a big example of this),” Deepak wrote on Instagram, on his shooting experience.

“Our team shot amid pandemic, we followed precautions, maintained cleanliness on the sets, wore masks and took care of each other. I feel great to be a part of this film. New experience,” he added.

The film is based on the 2015 Hungarian black comedy “Liza The Fox-Fairy”. Indrajit Nattoji has directed “Aafat-e-Ishq”, which also features Namit Das, Ila Arun, Amit Sial, Vikram Kochhar and Neha Sharma. The film will be out on Zee5.

