Deepak Mukut collaborated with Pradeep Sarkar for ‘Priya Interrupted’

Bollywood woke up to a sad morning on March 24 with the news of filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passing away. Sarkar, who is known for many of his notable works like ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’, ‘Parineeta’, ‘Mardaani’, and others, was working on a biopic on the life of late Bollywood actress Priya Rajvansh.

Priya Rajvansh died under mysterious circumstances, titled ‘Priya Interrupted’ to be produced by Deepak Mukut.

While the late filmmaker was expected to start shooting ‘Priya Interrupted’ this year, producer Deepak is shocked and deeply saddened by his passing away.

He informed: “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Pradeep Da. Apart from being an extremely talented filmmaker and storyteller, he was a very large-hearted person and kind soul. The Priya Rajvansh biopic ‘Priya Interrupted’ was his dream project and he had already worked out the story, set design and costumes for the project.”

“He (Pradeep da) was very excited and passionate about his work. He was the perfect choice to helm a challenging project like ‘Priya Interrupted’ and everyone was looking forward to it post its announcement. Pradeep Da’s demise has left a huge void in the Indian film industry which will be difficult to fill. May the departed soul rest in peace,” added the producer.

Deepak is known for ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Bal Naren’, ‘Mulk’ and ‘Forensic’.

His upcoming projects included, ‘Priya Interrupted’, and ‘Apne 2’ that features Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol. He has also launched ‘The Virgin Tree’ along with Sanjay Dutt and ‘Blind Game’ with Arjun Rampal and Priyamani and directed by Sangeeth Sivan.

20230324-144401

