Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Tuesday appealed to protesting wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia not to go ahead with their decision to throw away their medals in the Ganga at Haridwar.

Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda, in tweet, said: “You have not got these medals with the grace of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, but you have got them through years of hard work and dedication,” he said.

The protesting wrestlers plan to throw their medals in the river Ganga in protest against the lack of action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

