Deepika compares Hrithik to dessert ‘death by chocolate’

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) It seems Deepika Padukone has been bowled over by Hrithik Roshan’s performance in his latest hit “War” as she just compared him to a dessert ‘death by chocolate’.

“Hrithik in ‘War’ is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!…Just saying,” Deepika tweeted on Sunday.

For those who don’t know, Corner house is a popular eatery in Bengaluru.

Deepika’s compliment for Hrithik has become viral on social media.

Reacting to the tweet, several users agreed to her.

One user commented: “Hahah truth be told”.

“I do agree. He is the hottest,” wrote another one.

Now it would be interesting to see how Hrithik, one of the most handsome male actors of Bollywood, react to Deepika’s compliment.

According to the reports, the two will be seen romancing in remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 film “Satte Pe Satta”.

–IANS

sim/rt