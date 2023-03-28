ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Deepika doesn’t notice Jason Derulo as she walks past him at airport

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was photographed at the Mumbai airport and it showed her walking past ‘Swalla’ and ‘Wiggle’ hitmaker Jason Derulo.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, shows Deepika coming out of her car in an oversized camouflage coat, she’s then seen walking and even smiling at the camera.

However, she does not notice Derulo, who is seen standing right behind her at the airport entry. He also seems to have not noticed her while he stood facing the entry gate.

The American singer was seen standing at the entry gate in an all-black look but with his back to Deepika. The latter seems to have then walked past him as she headed for her flight but not before she paused for a moment to smile for the paparazzi.

On the work front, Deepika is currently working on Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has ‘Project K’ with Prabhas.

20230328-122005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abhishek Bachchan: “Aishwarya is the world’s best teacher to Aaradhya”

    Nakul Abhyankar shares notes on ‘Ide Swarga’ for ‘Love Mocktail 2’

    Nagesh Kukunoor’s ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ to now release on Dec 31

    Sonu Sood goes into action mode with ‘Fateh’