Deepika gets 1.2 mn followers on TikTok in less than 12 hrs

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone made her debut on TikTok a day prior to her birthday, and received a grand welcome from her fans on joining the platform, amassing 1.2 million followers in just 12 hours.

Deepika, who is busy promoting her upcoming film “Chhapaak”, joined the destination for short-form mobile videos on January 4.

The first six videos posted by her reached 54 million video views with three videos crossing over 12 million views, individually. Some of the videos show the superstar grooving to trending challenges on the platform. She has also posted a dance video, a rap video as well as an introduction video. Laxmi Agarwal, on whom “Chhapaak” is based, features in two of the actress’ videos too.

“While most know me to be poised and graceful, there has always been a crazy, fun and spontaneous side to me that only people close to me know of and get to see. Now with TikTok, I get to share that side of my personality with my fans as well,” said Deepika.

She has joined the list of celebrities such as Chris Gayle, Justin Bieber, Will Smith, DJ Snake, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshkmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez who have joined TikTok to connect with their fans in a fun way.

–IANS

nn/vd