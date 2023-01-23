ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Deepika on working with SRK: I’m collaborating with my most favourite co-star

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Deepika Padukone has spoken about her pairing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whom she calls her “favourite co-star”, as they are all set for the release of their upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

The two stars have previously worked in films such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Chennai Express’.

“Shah Rukh and I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with Om Shanti Om! I’m collaborating with my most favourite co-star Shah Rukh. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always see that in the movies that we do,” said Deepika.

SRK and Deepika also spoke about the secret behind their electric chemistry in ‘Pathaan’.

She said: “Well, he and I can both take credit for that. Again he was also on this intense diet and exercise. So, he and I can both take credit for the work we have put individually. But at the end of the day, it is the team that you work with.”

Deepika added: “Whether it is the director (Siddharth Anand) and his vision or it’s the cinematographer (Satchith Paulose) and how he is envisioning lighting us, whether it’s the stylist (Shaleena Nathani) – how she envisions these characters, whether it is your hair and make-up team. So, it’s your entire team that sort of comes together, so sure you can put in the work and do the best you can but you also have incredible world class professionals who come in and make us look the way we do!”

For Deepika, ‘Pathaan’ is a very special film in her filmography.

“The character that I am playing in this movie is extremely exciting, it is something that I haven’t done before and even the movie – just this kind of spy thriller, an out and out action movie is something I haven’t done before.”

20230123-130202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Donal, Vidhi, Akasa not entering as wild card...

    Mohit Malik on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ helicopter stunt: I won, I...

    Alia Bhatt ‘complains’ Ram Charan and Jr NTR ignored her on...

    Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Selfiee’ 90 percent completed