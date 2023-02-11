New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANSlife) The skincare line global Indian icon Deepika Padukone, 82°E (eighty-two east), has debuted a groundbreaking video.

Following the success of their movie Pathaan, Deepika and Shah Rukh have teamed up for an exhilarating video in which they demonstrate the Cleanse-Hydrate-Protect (CHP) skincare routine with 82°E products. As Deepika walks Shah Rukh through the steps of her own beauty routine, the video shows the amicable chemistry the actors have with one another.

The brand’s newest skincare product, Gotu Kola Dew, a toner serum containing gotu kola and niacinamide, is also introduced. The purpose of this entertaining yet instructive movie featuring the two Indian superstars is to emphasise the need of a consistent and efficient CHP skincare practise.

In the video, Deepika and Shah Rukh demonstrate the CHP process using products from 82°E while also sharing some of their favourite skincare hacks and suggestions.

They begin by cleansing with Lotus Splash, then tone with Gotu Kola Dew, moisturise with Ashwagandha Bounce, and hydrate with Ashwagandha Bounce. Shah Rukh was reminded of the value of everyday sun protection as they wrapped off the process with Patchouli Glow sunscreen drops with SPF 40 PA+++ to Protect.

“It is no secret that I started my career with Shah Rukh and that we have now done four movies together. But getting ready and going through our skin care routine together was a whole other level of fun! Through this video we hope to inspire our fans to adopt 82°E’s (C)Cleanse, (H)Hydrate and (P)Protect Skincare Routine and prioritise taking as much care of their skin as we do,” said Deepika Padukone.

82°E products are formulated by in-house R&D experts, combining time-tested Indian ingredients and powerful scientific compound(s) to offer high-quality, high-performance products. The brand will launch more products under the skincare category and has ambitions to expand into other categories that support a modern, holistic approach to self-care.

