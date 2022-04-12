Deepika Padukone has been jet setting for the last two months. The actress set off from Mumbai in the beginning of March to Spain along with Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham for the shoot of ‘Pathaan’.

End of March the actress made a quick dash to Dubai where she attended the TIME100 Impact award ceremony as she was one of the recipients of the prestigious honour.

She has barely stepped back into the city, and now she is off again, this time to Hyderabad, to complete her shoot for the Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas starrer, ‘Project K’.

The media sighting of Deepika Padukone at the airport comes at a time when most media houses are busy covering the upcoming wedding of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat.

Even so, a few entertainment reporters at Mumbai airport, managed to snap a few pictures of the ‘Gehraiyaan’ star as she made her way into the airport last evening.

Deepika wore a green jacket with matching pants and a white T-shirt. She was casually dressed with sneakers on her feet, a pair of dark shades and her hair left loose. She smiled and waved at the paparazzi as she walked into the airport terminal.

‘Project K’ is a science fiction movie based on the time-travel concept and this big budget movie is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of Rs. 500 crores (over $65 million).

With this movie, Baahubali star Prabhas will be sharing screen space with both Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone for the first time. The movie is being directed by Ashwin Nag and produced by producer C. Aswini Dutt and co-producers Priyanka and Swapna Dutt.