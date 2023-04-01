ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Deepika Padukone is ‘dead’ seeing Shah Rukh Khan’s black suit look

NewsWire
0
1

Actress Deepika Padukone had an epic reaction on seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s look from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event.

Shah Rukh suited up in a black V-neck t-shirt, black pants and a black blazer, paired with a diamond pendant for the event. He was joined by wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan at the event.

Stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a picture of SRK’s look for the event. She wrote: “DEADDDD !!!! @iamsrk today for the opening of @nmacc.india.”

Soon after, Deepika Padukone commented on the post: “Me Too!”

SRK and Deepika were seen sharing screen space in this year’s blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, which also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

On the work front, SRK has ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’. Deepika will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan.

20230401-114402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi pays last respects to his ‘Badi Didi’, Lata

    Rohitashv Gour: I am a workaholic and it feels good to...

    Megha Ray talks about her character’s move from Jhansi to Mumbai

    Neil Patrick Harris might get his kids a tarantula for Christmas