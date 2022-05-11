Luxury designer brand Louis Vuitton will soon be unveiling its Dauphine bag campaign and for that it has roped in popular celebrities, Emma Stone, Deepika Padukone and Zhou Dongyu. The advertising campaign for the Dauphine bag will be shot by Ethan James Green.

In addition, Louis Vuitton has also announced that Deepika Padukone who is “an esteemed Indian actress, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist will be House Ambassador for their brand. Deepika will be starring in her first leather good campaign for Vuitton.

Deepika Padukone has acted in over 30 films, most of them successful and this year, she has also been named as a member of the jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

In 2018, TIME Magazine listed Deepika as one of their “100 Most Influential People.” Earlier in March 2022, Deepika also received the TIME 100 Impact Award. She was given this award for her contribution to the field of Entertainment and also for her philanthropic efforts.

In 2015, Deepika set up the ‘Live Love Laugh’ Foundation whose aim was to destigmatise mental health related problems and to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to be signed up as House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton. Deepika has been associated with the designer brand before – she made an appearance in the Pre-Fall 2020 campaign which was Nicolas Ghesquière’s novel-inspired.

Deepika’s image captures her free spirit, Emma Stone has been captured in a classic timeless elegant pose while Dongyu showcases contemporary Chinese sophistication, a woman of strength.

Each of these women have been portrayed beautifully in the campaign and the idea has been to highlight their strength and tie it to the aura of Louis Vuitton’s brand through the brand’s Dauphine bag collection.