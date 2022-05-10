ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Deepika Padukone jets off to Cannes on jury duty, representing India

Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently made headlines as the only Indian on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury, left Mumbai on Monday night heading towards the French Riviera.

Deepika, who represents India at the prestigious film gathering, has a busy two weeks ahead from May 16 to 28. She will be there throughout the festival.

Deepika, who was chosen to be part of the exclusive and very illustrious jury for the 75th Festival De Cannes, is part of an eight-member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon.

She is joined by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier.

