ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Deepika Padukone jets off to US for Oscar 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will be among the celebrity presenters at the Oscars this year, has jetted off to the US for the prestigious event.

Deepika was photographed at the airport leaving for the Oscars 2023 awards. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was seen dropping her at the airport.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani showed Deepika getting off from her car dressed in a black blazer paired with denims. Ranveer was seen inside the car as he dropped her off at the airport.

The actress will join global stars like Emily Blunt, Samuel Jackson and Dwayne Johnson in Los Angeles on March 12 for the Oscars ceremony.

Deepika announced her name on the presenters list through Instagram. She shared a list of presenters at the 95th Oscars which includes her name alongside stars like Samuel Jackson, Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson and Riz Ahmed.

20230310-115403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B finds bit of rhyme in day’s work schedule

    Review: ‘Blood Money’: Engaging film that works despite exaggerated sequences

    Salman Khan on his b’day: I just love it when the...

    Thaman’s tweet about candid interview with Mahesh Babu