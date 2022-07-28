Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to share candid pictures from the sets of her recent ad shoots. She captioned the post, “What my days often look like.”

The first picture on the post shows a screen of a video camera which has Deepika’s picture on it. In the screen, Deepika was seen posing in an olive green outfit.

The other pictures are glimpses of commercial shoot. Soon, fans flooded the comments section with a lot of love and commented, “beautiful”, and “gorgeous.”

Meanwhile the actress recently was in the US where she rang in her husband Ranveer Singh’s birthday. The actress shared glimpses of her trip on Instagram and wrote, “May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance… @ranveersingh #happybirthday #gratitude.”

Her Instagram post was a warm inclusion of her glamorous everyday routine for her fans. Her post also comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding her husband Ranveer Singh, who recently bared it all for a photoshoot with Paper magazine.

Ranveer Singh and his naked photoshoot is the hottest trending subject across social media and the internet as a whole. He has even found himself slapped with an FIR, which was filed by an NGO, which claimed that he hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty with his bold and no holds barred nude photoshoot.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next with Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham in ‘Pathaan’, which releases in January 2023. She is also a part ‘Fighter’, which pairs her up with Hrithik Roshan for the very first time. Both movies are being directed by Siddharth Anand. Deepika is also a part of Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer, ‘Project K’.

