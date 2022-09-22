ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Deepika Padukone shares sneak peek from ‘Pathaan’ dubbing session

NewsWire
0
0

Deepika Padukone has started dubbing for the actioner ‘Pathaan’. The Bollywood actress on Thursday shared a glimpse from the session on social media.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of the script kept on a table. A mic too can be seen placed right above the table.

The actress captioned the image: “#WIP #Pathaan.”

The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also features superstar Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in key roles. ‘Pathaan’ marks the fourth collaboration of Deepika and SRK after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Chennai Express’.

This will the first time John will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh. The action star has previously worked with Deepika in ‘Desi Boyz’ and ‘Race 2’.

According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on a ominous villain who is hell bent on ripping apart India’s security apparatus.

20220922-152003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shweta Gulati on how her screen character made her ‘more accepting,...

    Raju Srivastava cremated, son Ayushmaan performs last rites

    Dilip Kumar, thespian of many parts

    ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’ to pair Kangana with Zeeshan Ayyub?