Deepika Padukone is right now all set to leave for the 75th Cannes Film Festival, and this year its extra special for her because she has been chosen to be a member of the jury, which means she will attend all ten days of the festival.

Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with the movie ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’. She starred alongside Hollywood actor Vin Diesel in the movie.

Now, recently in an interview, Deepika spoke about diversity in Hollywood and said that it is still at surface level.

Deepika spoke to Vogue India about Hollywood and said, “Right now, the conversation around diversity in Hollywood is surface-level. The minute you have a Black or Asian actor, it’s considered ‘diverse casting’. But we have a long way to go before we start seeing substantial change. I feel like 80 per cent of the people in charge are still looking at inclusive casting as a box to be ticked. No doubt, there are some who are genuinely interested in turning the tide, but they are getting it quite wrong. It’s a learning process and I hope it’s an earnest one.”

In February 2022, Deepika was asked about her upcoming Hollywood project, speaking to Bollywood Hungama about it, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ star said, “Too nascent stage to be talking about that at this point.”

Deepika announced her next Hollywood project more than four years after her Hollywood debut in ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’.

Her upcoming Hollywood movie is said to be a cross cultural rom-com, which is being developed by STXfilms, which is a division of Eros STX Global Corporations.

In fact, this time Deepika is not only starring in a Hollywood project but her production banner Ka Productions is also co-producing it. At the time Deepika said, “Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world.”