Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been included as competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival of 2022.

French actor Vincent Lindon will serve as the president of the jury and Deepika Padukone along with Rebecca Hall, Naomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly, Asghar Farhadi, Joachim Trier and Jeff Nichols will be part of the jury for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Palm d’Or winner is slated to be announced on May 28, 2022. Deepika Padukone who has been a regular attendee of the festival is expected to make an appearance on all 10 days of the festival.

Vincent Lindon, the jury president said, “It is a great honor and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival. With my Jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty, and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow.”

On the website of the festival, Deepika’s bio reads: “Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from India. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and ‘83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku. In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.”

Work wise, Deepika will be seen next with Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham in ‘Pathaan’. She also has ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, ‘Project K’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, ‘The Intern’ remake with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Draupadi’ and reportedly a Hollywood project in the works.