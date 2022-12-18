ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

Deepika, Ranveer, Mohanlal, Mammootty soak in world’s ‘favourite madness’

NewsWire
0
0

On an evening when India, ranked a lowly 106th in world football, was represented at the nerve-jangling Argentina-France faceoff by Deepika Padukone, who unveiled the glittering gold trophy that the two contenders fought for down to the wires, for the avid stargazer, there was enough to write home from Qatar’s Lusail Stadium.

Even as Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were locked in a nerve-wracking battle of wills, with President Emmanuel Macron cheering France and not holding back his emotions from his VVIP box, Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh, after being briefly seen with her, was busy bromancing former Team India manager Ravi Shastri.

In a video tweeted by Shastri, Ranveer, sporting the shades worn by his “Cirkus” character, exclaims: “We are about to witness history, Ravs.” Shastri responds by pointing at Ranveer and declaring: “Whenever something big is happening, catch this guy missing out.” They end their bro moment singing, “I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to say.” And then, Ranveer plants a bro kiss on Shastri’s right cheek.

Truly, what an unforgettable final it turned out to be, topped up by Mbappe’s hat-trick!

Deepika’s “Pathaan” co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, unfazed by the controversy triggered by their “Besharam Rang” number, was, meanwhile, dancing with English football legend Wayne Rooney in the studio of FIFA World Cup broadcaster, Sports 18.

Before the electrifying action started, the two superstars of cricket-crazy Kerala tweeted their presence at the stadium that the entire world watched in nervous anticipation. Mammootty declared: “Witnessing the biggest sporting spectacle! What an atmosphere … What a moment!!”

His son and pan-India star Dulquer Salman seems to have missed the action, so he carried a poster with Messi and Mbappe staring out of it, with the comment: “Tonight’s gonna be insane! Argentina against France. Messi against Mbappe. May the best team win.”

Mohanlal expressed the emotion that must have overpowered all those present at the stadium taken over by more than 50,000 Argentine fans.

The superstar just couldn’t couch his excitement: “At Lusail Stadium, joining the world to witness the clash of the titans and partake of the world’s favourite madness! Awaiting a phenomenal and entertaining game from the bests, just like you all!”

20221218-231802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’: Salman Khan recalls how he went...

    Dangerous to be an actress with the Taliban around: Leena Alam

    Mukti Mohan: “The dream is to be an actor and a...

    Suneeta Rao wrote new song ‘Vaada karo’ when she was pregnant...