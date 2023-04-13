ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Deepika & Ranveer work out together, trainer says ‘gymming got better’

Real life Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also workout partners as they posed for a picture in the gym together.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted a photograph of Deepika and Ranveer on her Instagram Stories.

The star couple struck a pose with Yasmin in the gym selfie. Sharing it, the instructor wrote: “Gymming just got better.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Anand.

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Cirkus’. He is now gearing up for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. He will be seen reuniting with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

