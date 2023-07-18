INDIA

Deepika’s first look from ‘Project K’ opens up a new cinematic universe

The long-awaited first look of Deepika Padukone from the upcoming sci-fi film, ‘Project K’. is finally out, and it serves as a tantalising glimpse into a captivating new cinematic universe.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has already generated immense buzz and become the much talked about Indian film in recent times for all the right reasons.

Set to make its grand debut in the iconic H Hall at San Diego Comic-Con, ‘Project K’ boasts an ensemble cast of some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

This multilingual film has captivated audiences worldwide with its promise of a groundbreaking cinematic experience.

Deepika’s official first look from ‘Project K’ has left fans astounded. In the sepia-toned visual, she exudes an intense aura, leaving viewers intrigued and eager to unravel the mysteries that lie within the film’s narrative.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK.”

Nag Ashwin has masterfully crafted ‘Project K’ to transport audiences to a world where science fiction meets gripping drama.

With its stellar cast, breathtaking visuals, and a script that promises to push boundaries, the film has already become one of the most highly anticipated releases of the coming year.

Scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024, ‘Project K’, according to its makers, is set to redefine the genre of science fiction in Indian cinema.

