INDIA

‘Deepotsav’ begins with Lord Ram’s ‘Rajyabhishek’ in Ayodhya

NewsWire
0
0

The Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya began on Sunday as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman arrived on the ‘Pushpak viman’ (helicopter) amidst showering of petals.

They were welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who performed their ‘Rajyabhishek’ on the stage. State ministers, senior party leaders and saints also followed the ritual.

All ministers were seen wearing saffron turbans on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, 16 tableaus were taken out of which 11 had been prepared by the state information department and five were digital.

The tableaus chronicled the life of Lord Ram from his childhood to his ‘Rajyabhishek’.

20221023-160006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GeneStore denies SpiceHealth’s claims, says Spice tried to restrict RT-PCR price...

    ‘Indian roots, gods and history’ helped Ayan Mukerji on making ‘Brahmastra’

    Nadda’s ‘adharmi’ remark has damaged Brand Goa: Congress

    PM grieves loss of lives in Bareilly road accident