The ‘Deepotsav’ programme in Ayodhya will now begin from October 21 with Ramlila that will be staged by artists from Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Fiji.

The Ayodhya administration has planned mega cultural activities across the temple town for the Sixth Deepotsav celebrations.

The three-day cultural extravaganza will end on October 23 on the eve of Diwali with the Ayodhya administration setting a target of lighting 14 lakh diyas earthen lamps at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of Saryu River.

According to official sources, on October 21, artists from Lucknow and Ayodhya will sing classical bhajans. The main event will be organised at Naya Ghat.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Queen Heo Memorial Park in Ayodhya during the Deepotsav celebrations, in the presence of a high-level delegation from South Korea.

On October 22, artistes from Lucknow, Ayodhya and Gonda will enthral locals with folk songs at Naya Ghat.

On the same day, artists from Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Fiji will perform Ramlila, while the Ramlilas of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Odisha among other states, will also be performed.

The artists from Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago will perform at the Guptar Ghat.

The Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, a body of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism department, is organising all cultural events.

The Yogi Adityanath government initiated Deepotsav celebrations on Diwali eve in Ayodhya in 2017 and the event has been getting increasingly popular ever since.

