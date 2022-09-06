INDIA

‘Deepotsav’ to light up with 14 lakh diyas this year

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of lighting 14 lakh diyas at the grand Deepotsav event in Ayodhya during Diwali this year

The state government intends to once again break its own record of lighting the largest number of diyas at any place simultaneously.

In 2021, the government had broken its previous record by lighting over 9 lakh diyas at the ghats.

Another 3 lakh diyas were lit across the city.

The Department of Tourism is working out a plan for lighting over 14 lakh diyas in the city on Deepotsav, which is celebrated on eve of Diwali which is falling on October 23 this year.

According to the government spokesman, around 4.5 lakh diyas will be lit in the 21 temples in the city, taking the total number to over 18 lakhs.

The Department has directed all district magistrates to get 10 diyas made in each gram sabha under them which will be donated to the government.

These will be lit at Ram ki Paidi at the Saryu Ghat.

A team from the Guinness Book of World Records will also be present at the site.

Principal Secretary (Tourism) Mukesh Meshram said the diyas collected from the gram sabhas will be handed over to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya University in Faizabad, whose volunteers lead the process of placing them at the ghats and lighting them each year.

20220906-083004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 sustainable sunglasses to make you look cool

    Delhi Assembly Budget session to begin from March 8

    Exploring the New Ladakh: Tourism Vision Document

    ‘Not gone into merits, passed cyclostyled order’: SC sets aside Uttarakhand...