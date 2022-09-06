Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of lighting 14 lakh diyas at the grand Deepotsav event in Ayodhya during Diwali this year

The state government intends to once again break its own record of lighting the largest number of diyas at any place simultaneously.

In 2021, the government had broken its previous record by lighting over 9 lakh diyas at the ghats.

Another 3 lakh diyas were lit across the city.

The Department of Tourism is working out a plan for lighting over 14 lakh diyas in the city on Deepotsav, which is celebrated on eve of Diwali which is falling on October 23 this year.

According to the government spokesman, around 4.5 lakh diyas will be lit in the 21 temples in the city, taking the total number to over 18 lakhs.

The Department has directed all district magistrates to get 10 diyas made in each gram sabha under them which will be donated to the government.

These will be lit at Ram ki Paidi at the Saryu Ghat.

A team from the Guinness Book of World Records will also be present at the site.

Principal Secretary (Tourism) Mukesh Meshram said the diyas collected from the gram sabhas will be handed over to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya University in Faizabad, whose volunteers lead the process of placing them at the ghats and lighting them each year.

