Film and TV actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who is currently seen in the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’, has undergone a major surgery and has shared her experience of recovering from it and resuming work.

She said: “Recently I got sick from food poisoning due to which I had a very bad stomach ache so I consulted a doctor who asked me to get it checked because the pain was persistent, so I underwent sonography and discovered I had cysts in my stomach. The size of the cysts was comparable to that of a 10-week pregnancy. The doctor advised me to get the cysts removed because they were serious and could complicate and worsen my health if they were left untreated.”

“And since we had a major drama coming up in the show I was fully packed on my schedule so without informing anyone I completed my parts and waited for my day off and then underwent the surgery to get the cyst removed,” she added more about her entire surgery and what all she went through because of her health issues.

Deepshikha has worked in both films and TV. She was seen in movies such as ‘Gangster’, ‘Koyla’, ‘Baadshah’, ‘Dillagi’, ‘Corporate’, ‘Partner’, among others. Apart from doing films, she also worked in various TV shows including ‘Shaktimaan’, ‘Vishnu Puran’, ‘C.I.D’, ‘Shararat’, ‘Baal Veer’, and many more.

She concluded: “After surgery, with the doctor’s recommendations and consultation I took a few days off and bounced back to work where I completed the main drama for the forthcoming episode of the show. I also took proper rest in between. When the crew members came to know about my surgery they took complete care of me and the whole team was quite understanding and helpful. I am slowly recovering and for me as an actor, work is always a priority no matter what, so the show must go on, no matter what happens.”

‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ airs on Star Bharat.

