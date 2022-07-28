Actress Deepshikha Nagpal says with her role in ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’, audiences will see her in a completely new avatar which is positive and unlike her previous characters.

Deepshikha says: “When I was offered this character from the channel and was told that it would be my completely positive character, I was overjoyed to hear this. I have always been seen in a very glamorous avatar.”

The actress is known for working in ‘Koyla’, ‘Dhoom Dhadaka’ and also for her participation in ‘Bigg Boss 8’. She shares that she is happy to do something different from what she has been doing before.

“Strong character, which I was always keen to play because the audience has not seen this aspect of me till now, I am a very emotional person in my personal life who gives great importance to my relationships. I am a very happy person, but I have always been judged because of my characters and I have always had a Komolika-like image among the audience.”

This is the first time she is getting to play a positive role. “This is my first positive role on TV. I am very excited to play it and I am sure the audience will love my character and shower their love on me as always,” concludes Deepshikha.

The show also features actors Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry. It airs on Star Bharat.

