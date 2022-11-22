Paying tribute to the valour and bravery of many heroes and heroines of the northeastern region, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered the way the great commander Lachit Borphukan led the Ahom army in the Battle of Saraighat against the Mughals.

Maniram Dewan’s sacrifice to free Assam from British rule during the First War of Independence in 1857, Bir Tikendrajit Singh, who led the Manipuri army in 1890, Moze Riba Nag of Arunachal Pradesh, and Rani Gaidinliu of Manipur who gave the British Army a good fight were remembered.

“I salute Khasi chief U Tirot Sing of Meghalaya who was a skilled fighter of guerrilla warfare. I bow down to Veer Sengya Sambudhan Phonglo, who led the Cachar rebellion. Similarly, I also bow down to Rani Ropuillani of Mizoram”, said Rajnath Singh.

He was addressing a two-day conclave on the theme ‘Celebrating Contribution of India’s North East Region (NER) in Nation Building’, organised by the Indian Army and the governments of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland as well as the North Eastern Zone Cultural Council (NEZCC) at Guwahati, through a video message.

The Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita were also present at the conclave.

The Defence Minister said that the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Master Plan would act as a force multiplier in developing infrastructure in the northeast region. “Whether it is road construction, expansion of railways or improvement of waterways, through Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti, we are committed to strengthen the pace of development. We have also made a lot of progress in the field of energy. We have ensured progress in solar and hydel projects, and have done the work of providing electricity in every nook and corner” he added.

Underlining the telecom revolution in India by joining the select group of countries where 5G facilities have been introduced, Rajnath Singh assured the people of expanding the IT and Telecom facilities to every nook and corner of the northeast. He said, “this will ensure economic development, good governance and public welfare. I have full faith that due to the hardworking nature of the young generation of the northeast, and the facilities given by the government for Ease of Doing Business, the northeast region is moving towards a golden future”.

As part of the celebration, the brave Veer Naris of NER were felicitated during a special event on November 20 at Narangi Military Station. About 100 Veer Naris attended the first of its kind outreach programme. Other events included weapons, equipment display and adventure activities display by the armed forces, fusion band concert, medley of cultural performances from NER, special performance by local pop bands, an extravagant musical theatrical followed by the first ever drone show at Guwahati.

20221122-063238