INDIA

Defamation Case: Gujarat HC to resume hearing Rahul Gandhi’s appeal on May 2

NewsWire
0
0

The Gujarat High Court said on Saturday that it will resume hearing the appeal of Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi against his conviction in a criminal defamation case on May 2.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted in March by a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat for making a remark about the ‘Modi surname’ during campaigning in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The matter is being heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak after Justice Geeta Gopi recused herself from the case. Senior Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi is appearing on Rahul Gandhi’s behalf.

Rahul Gandhi had filed a criminal revision application in the Gujarat High Court challenging the order of the Surat sessions court declining a stay on his conviction. He was sentenced to two years in jail, which led to the disqualification of his Lok Sabha membership.

If the high court allows his plea, it could pave the way for Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

After his conviction, the Congress was granted bail and given 30 days to file an appeal.

In his appeal, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the court treated him harshly and was influenced by his status as an MP. The judge disagreed with Rahul Gandhi’s argument, stating that he had “failed to show that by not staying the conviction and denying an opportunity to contest the election, an irreversible and irrevocable damage will be caused to him”.

20230429-182404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong retains Jhalda bypoll, Tapan Kandu’s nephew wins

    At Raipur plenary, Cong will take next step to inner-party democracy

    CBI searches Kolkata businessman’s house in coal racket case

    Special markets in TN to showcase FPO products