INDIA

‘Default bail, if charge sheet not filed by 61st/91st day’, SC dismisses ED’s appeal in DHFL case

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Monday said an accused is entitled to default bail if the charge sheet is not filed by 61st/91st day of the remand, while dismissing Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) appeal against the grant of default bail to former DHFL promoters, Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Yes Bank case.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph said the remand period will be calculated from the date, magistrate remand the accused and further added that an accused becomes entitled to default bail if the charge sheet is not filed by 61st or 91st day of the remand period.

The top court dismissed the appeal filed by the ED against the Bombay High Court order, which granted bail to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in a Yes Bank money laundering case.

The bench answered the larger issue referred to it by a two-judge bench in February 2021 and directed the pending petitions connected with the case be placed before a two-judge bench. In February, the apex court had reserved its verdict on the appeal of ED.

In 2021, the apex court had referred to a larger bench the legal question, whether the day on which an accused is remanded to custody should be included while considering the 60-day period for the grant of default bail. The top court in September 2020, stayed the Bombay High Court order granting bail to the promoters.

In August 2020, the high court granted bail to the Wadhawans saying that the mandatory default bail is the sequel to non-filing of charge sheet.

20230327-153204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong loses more leaders to SP in UP

    BSF seized drugs valued at Rs 58.35cr, held 59 Rohingyas in...

    Delayed monsoon, scanty rains prolong Yamuna’s agony in Sri Krishna land

    Cross-border collabs: A benchmark event by FICCI, Study Queensland to highlight...