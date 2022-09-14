INDIA

Defecting Congress MLAs have betrayed God and Goans both: AAP

NewsWire
0
0

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Goa unit on Wednesday said that the eight Congress MLAs who have switched over to the ruling BJP “in pursuit of wealth and power” have betrayed “not only the gods but Goans as well”.

“The Congress legislators joining the BJP is a very unholy alliance for Goa. The eight legislators who joined the BJP in pursuit of wealth and power have not only betrayed Gods, but Goans as well. We are the only honest party in the country and our MLAs will always work for Goans’ benefit,” AAP state President Amit Palekar said at a press conference, claiming that the BJP wants to make an opposition-free India.

AAP MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva were also present on the occasion.

“BJP wants ‘opposition-free’ India, hence they are trying every method to eliminate opposition. There have been attempts to bribe AAP leaders in Delhi and Punjab, but BJP has failed miserably. AAP currently is the sole alternative,” Palekar said, adding the AAP is the only party in the nation that is strongly challenging the BJP.

Viegas said that Congress was always on sale and the final Congress MLA clearance sale would occur before Christmas.

He said that AAP is the only hope for Goa and Goans. “The time has come for Goans to realise the opportunistic politics of such politicians,” he said.

Cruz said: “AAP had always said that voting for Congress is an indirect vote for the BJP. It is our promise that AAP MLAs will not join any party and will work for the betterment of the common people.”

20220914-235804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bombay HC asks CBI to probe ex-top cop’s allegations (Ld)

    Apprehending infiltration from PoK, intel agencies ask forces to enhance vigil...

    Australia will beat India in final to win 2022 Men’s T20...

    Delhi: Two inter-state liquor suppliers arrested