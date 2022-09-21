INDIA

Defectors in Goa face protests, police complaint, mockery on social media

Unhappy with the politics of defection, sections of society in Goa have started to vent their anger against the eight MLAs who recently switched sides in the state, by lodging complaints, protesting before their houses and mocking them on social media.

On September 14, former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes merged the Congress with the BJP. They also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda in Delhi after joining the saffron party.

Kamat had justified his decision, saying it was under God’s guidance that he decided to quit the Congress and join the BJP. This statement by Kamat invited much flak from the people of Goa.

On Wednesday afternoon, Congress supporters along with locals of Nuvem constituency, represented by Aleixo Sequeira, protested before the latter’s house shouting slogans against him. They burnt his effigy calling him a ‘backstabber’.

“Our demand was simple, give back the votes cast by voters and resign as MLA. Then all these defectors are free to contest on a BJP ticket,” Congress leader Viriato Fernandes told IANS.

He said that police stopped them from meeting MLA Aleixo Sequeira.

“We will continue our protest in other constituencies represented by defectors,” he added.

Earlier, before the defections, some residents in Goa were seen protesting that they will not keep quiet if the Congress MLAs switch sides.

RTI activist Sudip Tamankar along with Egypsio D’Souza and Sayyed Kadri have lodged a common complaint in Panaji police station asking to register a FIR against these eight MLAs for outraging religious feelings.

Angry with these eight defectors, who according to them defied and betrayed God by merging with the BJP, some devotees of Lord Bodgeshwar at Mapusa in north Goa on Sunday had offered nine bananas along with areca nut and betel leaves praying that ‘God should teach them a lesson’.

These devotees, who gathered at Lord Bodgeshwar temple, said that eight bananas are in the name of the defectors and the ninth banana is in the name of those who have welcomed them in the party.

“What has hurt these devotees of Lord Bodgeshwar, that these defectors had taken an oath before God in the church, dargah and temple that they will not defect. They have not only betrayed voters but also God.”

“God told me you take the decision, I am with you. Hence I decided to join the BJP,” Kamat had said.

Various cartoons and reels are also going viral on social media mocking the eight MLAs who have joined the BJP.

