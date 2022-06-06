INDIA

Defence Acquisition Council clears proposals worth Rs 76,390 crore

NewsWire
0
4

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), in a meeting on Monday chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded acceptance of necessity for capital acquisition proposals of the armed forces amounting to Rs 76,390 crore under ‘Buy (Indian)’, ‘Buy & Make (Indian)’ and ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ categories.

The DAC accorded fresh AoNs for procurement of rough terrain forklift trucks (RTFLTs), bridge laying tanks (BLTs), wheeled armoured fighting vehicles (Wh AFVs) with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and weapon-locating radars (WLRs), through domestic sources with emphasis on indigenous design and development for the Indian Army.

A Defence Ministry statement said that it will provide substantial boost to the Indian defence industry and reduce foreign spending significantly.

For the Indian Navy, the DAC accorded AoN for procurement of next-generation corvettes (NGC) at an estimated cost of approx Rs 36,000 crore. These NGCs will be versatile platforms for variety of roles like surveillance missions, escort operations, deterrence, surface action group (SAG) operations, search and attack, and coastal defence.

The NGCs would be constructed based on new in-house design of the Indian Navy using latest technology of ship building and would contribute to further the government’s initiative of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region).

The DAC also accorded AoNs for manufacture of Dornier Aircrafts and Su-30 MKI aero-engines by the Navratna CPSE Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd with focus on enhancing indigenisation particularly in indigenising aero-engine material.

“In pursuance of the government’s vision for digital transformation in defence, ‘Digital Coast Guard’ project under Buy (Indian) Category has been approved by the DAC. Under this project, a pan India secure network for digitising of various surface and aviation operations, logistics, finance and HR processes in Coast Guard will be established,” the statement said.

20220606-220202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP MP writes to Nitish, seeks extension of panchayat term

    Delhi youTuber arrested for making dog fly with helium balloons

    5 Srinagar-Sharjah flights per week get ministry nod

    Tollywood drugs case: Mumaith Khan appears before ED