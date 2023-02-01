BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Defence Budget: Focus on operational preparedness; thrust on Agniveers’ training

In the Defence Budget, the focus has been given towards maintaining a high-level of Operational Preparedness of the Services to face the current and future challenges, while the non-salary revenue operational allocation gets a boost of Rs 27,570 crore, with the budgetary outlay under this segment augmented from Rs 62,431 crore in BE 2022-23 to Rs 90,000 crore in BE 2023-24.

The enhanced allocations in the Budget will also cater to Training Aids and Simulators for Agniveers and ensure that they achieve the set standards of training for induction into the Defence Forces.

“This will cater to sustenance of weapon systems, platforms including ships/ aircraft and their logistics; boost fleet serviceability; emergency procurement of critical ammunition and spares; procuring/hiring of niche capabilities to mitigate capability gaps wherever required; progress stocking of military reserves, strengthening forward defences, amongst others,” said the Ministry of Defence.

As a precursor to this increase in the Non-Salary Revenue segment, the government during the Mid-term review had also enhanced the operational allotments of the current financial year by Rs 26,000 crore, which works out as 42 per cent of the present allocation.

This unprecedented increase in the Revised Estimates 2022-23 has ensured liquidation of the entire carry over liabilities during the current year, thereby, ensuring that there is no dent in next year’s operational outlay of the services.

20230201-223203

