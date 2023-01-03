Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday and dedicated 28 infrastructure Projects to the nation at a cost of Rs 724 crore This is his first visit to the border state since the December 9 India-China face off.

In a ceremony organised by the Border Roads Organisation at Siyom Bridge on Along-Yinkiong Road in Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated 22 Bridges, 03 Roads and 03 other miscellaneous project. These Infrastructure Projects have been constructed under challenging weather conditions at most inhospitable terrains.

According to the Defence Ministry, the highlight of the event was inauguration of state of the art “100 meter long, Class 70 Steel Arch Superstructure Siyom Bridge on Along-Yinkiong Road over Siyom River in Arunachal Pradesh.”

This signature bridge is of strategic importance to our Defence Forces and will facilitate speedy induction of troops, heavy equipment and mechanised vehicles to forward areas of Upper Siang district, Tuting and Yinkiong Region and will also boost socio-economic development of the region.

The Ministry of Defence said that BRO completed the construction of these critical strategic projects in record time frame and many of these Projects have been constructed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology.

75 Infrastructure Projects of the BRO costing Rs 2173 crore have already been dedicated to the Nation. 8 projects have been constructed in UT of Ladakh, 4 in UT of Jammu and Kashmir, 5 in Arunachal Pradesh, 3 each in Sikkim, Punjab and Uttarakhand and 2 in Rajasthan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also inaugurated 03 telemedicine nodes one at Mizoram and two in the UT of Ladakh. On Sep 6, 2022 a MoU was signed between Development and Education Communication Unit (DECU), ISRO and Border Roads Organisation at DECU, ISRO Ahmedabad for establishment of such nodes. The three Telemedicine nodes, one each at remote & difficult locations of Project Pushpak, Vijayak & Himank in Mizoram and Ladakh respectively will now be connected through VSAT to Service hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh lauded BRO’s commitment towards establishing connectivity in far-flung areas by ensuring timely completion of these roads and bridges. He mentioned that in 2021, BRO completed 102 infrastructure projects and in 2022, alongwith these 28 infra projects, BRO has dedicated a record 103 infrastructure projects to the nation. He appreciated the feat of construction of these 28 infrastructure projects at such an expeditious pace during this year. He mentioned that such performance by the BRO is unprecedented and is a reflection of the grit and determination of the entire Border Roads Organisation under the stellar leadership of Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, VSM, DG Border Roads.

He also lauded BRO’s effort of always being at the forefront in introducing latest technologies which are not only environment-friendly but also cost effective. He mentioned that as BRO works in harsh and extreme conditions of temperature and terrain, these innovations have contributed towards resolution of many construction problems that have been affecting the roads being constructed on our borders.

He expressed his admiration with the organisation’s history of achieving excellence and reaffirmed the Government’s resolve to ensure better infrastructure development in border areas keeping in view the Nation’s security needs. He expressed his confidence in BRO’s contribution to Nation building by promoting enhanced defence preparedness and ushering economic development in border states through improved connectivity despite tremendous challenges of terrain and weather condition.

20230103-141805