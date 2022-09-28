Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Army chief, General Manoj Pande, on Wednesday visited army formations in Assam’s Dinjan, as part of his two-day visit to frontline locations in the northeast.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the Defence Minister was briefed by 3 Corps commander Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari and other senior officers on infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control as well as capability development and operational preparedness.

Subsequently, he reviewed the operational readiness of the formation in the easternmost part of the country.

Lt Col Shukla said that during the visit, Rajnath Singh was also briefed on employment of cutting edge military equipment and technology to enhance operational efficiency of the troops deployed on the frontline.

Rajnath Singh commended the stellar work and the yeoman services being rendered by all ranks of Spear Corps under challenging conditions.

The Defence Minister would visit forward posts on Thursday to get a first hand input on operational preparedness and interact with troops. He would also be interacting with members of a second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of local Idu Mishmi tribe, being facilitated by Indian Army since 2021 as part of its outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals and development of tourism.

Eastern Command chief, Lt General R.P. Kalita, along with other senior officers, also accompanied the Defence Minister.

