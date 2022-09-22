INDIA

Defence Ministry inks Rs 1,700 cr deal for surface-to-surface BrahMos missile

NewsWire
0
0

The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a Rs 1,700 crore deal for acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface to surface BrahMos missiles.

“Providing further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in defence production, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract today with BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd (BAPL) for acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface to curface BrahMos missiles at an overall approximate cost of Rs 1,700 crore under Buy-Indian Category,” the ministry said in a statement.

The induction of these dual-role capable missiles is supposed to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy.

The BAPL is a joint venture between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface Missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks.

This contract is going to give further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industry, said the ministry.

20220922-203405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mobile phone service, broadband restored in Kashmir

    Telangana BJP chief’s ED threat against KCR triggers war of words

    Lalu asks Nitish to roll back liquor prohibition law in Bihar

    Shivpal appoints son Aditya as PSPL state unit chief