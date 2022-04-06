The Defence Ministry will come up with a third positive indigenisation list of major equipment and platforms on Friday, in steps towards achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing through banning of import of these equipment and platforms.

This third list builds on the first list of 101 items and second list of 108 items that were promulgated on August 21, 2020 and May 31, 2021 respectively.

The major items in the first list include 155mm/39 Cal ultra-light howitzers, the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-IA-enhanced indigenised content, conventional submarines, and communication satellites GSAT-7C.

The major items in the second list include next generation corvettes, land-based MRSAM weapon system, smart anti-field weapon system (SAAW) Mk-I, onboard oxygen generation system (OBOGS) based integrated life support system for fighter aircraft and 1000HP engine for tank (T-72).

The third list will consist of over 100 items, including complex equipment and systems which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders over the next five years.

Orders worth more than Rs 2,10,000 crore are likely to be placed on the Industry in the next five years as part of the items covered in the third list. With the notification, over 300 sophisticated items will be covered, ranging from complex weapon systems to critical platforms such as armoured vehicles, combat aircraft, submarines etc.

Since the notification of the first and second lists, contracts for 31 projects worth Rs 53,839 crore have been signed by the armed forces. Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) for 83 projects worth Rs 1,77,258 crore have been accorded. In addition, cases worth Rs 2,93,741 crore will be progressed in the next five-seven years.

The notification of the third list is a major initiative to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing and shows the growing confidence of the government in the domestic industry that they can create and supply equipment of international standards to meet the demand of the armed forces.

The aim of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to achieve sustained security, essential for a sovereign nation, without relying on imports from other countries. The objective is to build the domestic industry in order to make India a defence manufacturing hub which not only caters to the domestic needs, but also fulfils international requirements.

20220406-192758