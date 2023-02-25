A defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt. Col. Amarinder Singh Walia has been arrested in connection with the case of murder of a woman, the police said on Saturday.

A police officer said that Lt. Col. Walia was arrested on Friday in Assam’s Tezpur, where he has been serving as a defence PRO of IV corps of the Army.

The Changsari police in Kamrup district, after consulting with the Army authorities, arrested the army officer with the assistance of Tezpur police after the body of a 36-year old woman was found wrapped in a plastic bag, dumped near National Highway 31 at Changsari on February 15.

The woman, who had gone to visit Banaras, came to Guwahati from Delhi on February 14 to meet Lt Col Walia. The woman hailed from Tamil Nadu.

The woman was kidnapped and killed by “unknown assailants” following which the body was dumped near a fast food shop at Changsari.

The police sent the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

The police are currently questioning the army officer and probing the crime.

A source said that the accused, who is currently in judicial custody, has reportedly confessed to the crime.

Another police officer said that Lt. Col. Walia had an affair with the victim, who had a 4-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

