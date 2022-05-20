Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said that the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington has enhanced the professional image and reputation of the Indian armed forces.

In his remarks after paying a visit to the college, he also said that Tamil Nadu will always be proactive and forthcoming to provide any possible support to help the college achieve more professional landmarks.

Stalin, the second Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to visit the DSSC after his late father and Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 1973, also called upon the college to continue the work for the country and also appreciated the significant contribution of the prestigious institution for developing a professional armed force for the country.

DSSC Commandant, Lt Gen S. Mohan briefed the Chief Minister on the activities carried out at the college.

