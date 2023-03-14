INDIASCI-TECH

Defence tech startup Optimized Electrotech raises Rs 200 mn

NewsWire
0
0

Deep tech and defence technology startup Optimized Electrotech on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 200 million in a Pre-Series B round for its expansion.

The funds, said the startup, will be used to design state-of-the-art ‘Intelligent Long Range Surveillance’ systems, product innovations, and business development in aerospace and defence sectors with a market potential of over $7.3 billion.

The equity round was led by the Rajiv Dadlani Group and also saw participation from Equanimity Investments and reputed Family Offices and high net-worth investors.

Venture Catalysts strengthened their position with further investment in this round. Earlier investors include GVFL and Dholakia Ventures.

“Conventional surveillance has been limited to post-facto analysis with human operators spending time and efforts in threat discovery. Our Intelligent Surveillance platforms bridge this gap, by providing real-time, actionable Intelligence to our security forces,” said Sandeep Shah, Co-Founder and MD, Optimized Electrotech.

Founded in 2017 by Shah, Anil Yekkala, Dharin Shah, Kuldeep Saxena, and Purvi Shah, the startup offers products that work on a wide range of the electromagnetic spectrum, and are equipped with different types of optics to enable several applications.

“We anticipate an aggressive influx of defence technology builders in India following the government’s support, which is much needed given the current geopolitical conditions around our neighbours,” said Rajiv Dadlani, from Rajiv Dadlani Group.

With infusion of AI into surveillance, the company provides indigenously designed and developed surveillance platforms to facilitate governments, defence services, paramilitary forces, mining corporations, civic bodies and large corporations to respond to threats including unauthorised drone attacks swiftly.

The startup has applied for four patents, of which two are already granted.

“The innovative solutions provided by Optimized Electrotech are bound to ensure strategic stability for our country’s defence,” said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Founder and President of Venture Catalysts.

20230314-182804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Curbs needed on language used by BJP legislators in Bengal Assembly:...

    Passenger carrying medicines over Rs 90 lakh held at IGI

    Karnataka to open 2,500 smart classrooms for digital learning

    Siby Mathews blames arrest of ISRO scientist on former IB officer...