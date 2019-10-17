Defender Joel Matip signs new long-term deal with Liverpool

London, Oct 19 (IANS) Centre-back Joel Matip has signed a new contract with Liverpool. Although the club did not reveal the length of Matip’s new contract, however media reports said Matip would now be tied to Anfield until 2024.

Matip joined Liverpool on a free transfer from FC Schalke 04 in the summer of 2016 after graduating through the German club’s youth ranks and making more than 250 senior appearances for them — 194 of which were in the Bundesliga.

The 28-year-old has since gone on to represent the Reds 107 times, scoring on five occasions.

Matip already has two goals to his name so far this term — his best tally during a campaign for Liverpool — and is due to return to action on Sunday against Manchester United having missed the clashes with FC Salzburg and Leicester City due to a minor knock.

“It’s a great feeling to be a longer part of the club. It’s really just a great feeling,” Matip said on the club’s official website.

“We have a young and talented team and I think every one of us is hungry. Now we’ve seen how it is to win something, and we want to have that feeling again,” he added.

