Bengaluru FC have announced the departures of defenders Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Golui and Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa after their respective contracts with the club expired. The announcement came through a post from Bengaluru FC’s social media handles on Monday.

Chaudhari started his career at Air India FC in 2011, before stints with Mohun Bagan, Mumbai FC, and Rangdajied United FC in the I-League. Bengaluru FC was his fifth club in the Indian Super League (ISL), with the 32-year-old having turned out for Kerala Blasters FC, then Delhi Dynamos FC, and Jamshedpur FC, apart from the Islanders, in the past.

He made his debut for Bengaluru FC back in the 2020-21 season. The 32-year-old defender proved his versatility by playing in both wing-back positions and center-back positions comfortably. He has had an impressive stint with the club so far with a total of 32 appearances, making a staggering 826 passes and 29 interceptions during this time.

“Two years back when I signed for Bengaluru FC it is fair to say was the easiest of decisions for me to make. Little did I realize that parting way would be the most difficult having met some of the best gentlemen. Today, as I say goodbye to The Blues, I would like to thank the club owners, management, coaches, medical, and the entire support staff that I’ve worked with at this wonderful club,” Chaudhari penned down a goodbye note on his Twitter account.

“Being part of this amazing team and going through the ups and downs has been part of the amazing experience & learnings. Having shared the dressing room with some legends and some of the best emerging talents in the country, makes me feel honoured and proud. As I sign off from BFC, I want to thank all the amazing WBB and Blues faithful for your relentless support throughout these two years. Sadly, I wasn’t able to play in front of you guys during my time at BFC. But y’all will always remain special to me,” the 32-years-old defender further added.

On the other hand, former Mumbai City FC full-back Sarthak Golui was brought on a one-year contract by the Blues last season and also left the club at the end of his contract. Kolkata-born Golui rose through the ranks with the AIFF Elite Academy and has represented clubs in the I-League and the Indian Super League. The fullback made three appearances for the Bengaluru outfits.

Another one to join the departing band is Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa who signed for the Blues ahead of the ISL 2021-22. While he saw less of the pitch, Basafa played seven games, making several of those appearances from the bench, netting one goal and maintaining a passing accuracy of 82 percent.

Routing his way to India after making several spells with various Iranian top clubs, the 30-year-old’s Hero ISL journey with Bengaluru FC ends after a short stint.

