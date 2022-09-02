Defending champions Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club have begun their training at a camp in Panchkula, Haryana for the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), with an eye on retaining the title.

During their 40-day camp, a special set of training has been aligned focusing on strength and conditioning, skills, and agility, to re-boot the champion’s mentality.

Following the successful season 8, Dabang Delhi KC has reinforced their squad during the recently concluded PKL auctions and has managed to rope in exciting new talent into the team.

The new squad consists of young and experienced players such as Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Suraj Panwar, Ashish Narwal, Vijay, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Md. Liton Ali, Reza Katoulinezhad, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil and Monu amongst others.

The entire team is getting together for the first time ahead of the new season with an aim of retaining the championship.

“We are excited to kick-start the training camp with the newly strengthened squad for season 9 of Pro Kabaddi League. With the defending champions title, our aim for this year is to go out there and showcase the same physical and mental attitude that helped us win the title last year,” said Krishan Kumar Hooda, chief coach, Dabang Delhi KC, in a release issued by the team.

“I am confident that with this training camp, we will gear up and strengthen our skills and techniques. I assure all Dabang Delhi fans that we will give our 100 per cent and our new players will be ready to shine on the mat to give the best performances for season 9 of Pro Kabaddi League,” he added.

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be played in three cities including Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad from October 7.

“Our strategy in the auctions worked well as we bagged some great talent like Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, etc, who will join Naveen Express and Vijay Malik in the squad. With a new all-around team, our objectives for this season are to work on fitness, both physically and mentally, and enhance the skill set of the players to bring out the best versions of them on the mat,” said Durganath Wagle, Director of Dabang Delhi KC.

“Consistency is the key to our success and through this training camp, we will mould a squad that is ready and prepared for every obstacle that comes in their way of retaining the championship,” he added.

20220902-174002