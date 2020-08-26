Defining moments of Indian sports to be recreated in a web series

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Indian sports has witnessed some defining moments in its history which have been etched in our memories and revered by fans over the ages. To relive these historic moments, Baseline Ventures has conceptualised and produced an eight-part web series titled ‘The Finish Line’ which documents eight defining moments from Indian sports by recreating the moment by the actual athletes.

The show will be hosted by Asian Gold medallist squash player Saurav Ghosal. From Abhinav Bindra’s Olympic Gold winning moment in 2008 to Dinesh Karthik’s heroics at the Nidahas Trophy to Parul Parmar’s World Championship win in 2017 to Leander Paes’ Olympic Bronze medal win in 1996, the series will take the viewers back down the memory lane and will give them a first-hand account of these historic moments.

Ghosal, who enjoyed the opportunity to speak with fellow sportspersons, said, “It is an absolute pleasure for me to host a show which gives me an opportunity to have candid conversations with some of the stalwarts of Indian sports.”

“Each one of them has made the nation immensely proud by their deeds and now it is time for the nation to hear their story and take pride in it. I can’t wait for the series to kick-start as my first guest will be none other than Abhinav Bindra who is not only an Olympic Gold recipient but also one of the most inspiring personalities I have ever come across”.

The eight legends who have been confirmed for season 1 of ‘The Finish Line’ are Abhinav Bindra, Viswanathan Anand, Dinesh Karthik, Pankaj Advani, Smriti Mandhana, Leander Paes, Parul Parmar and Varun Singh Bhati.

–IANS

aak/