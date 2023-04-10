After flourishing on hard courts this season, winning four tour-level titles, including his fifth ATP Masters 1000 crown in Miami earlier this month, Daniil Medvedev headed to Monte Carlo Masters aiming to find a way to adjust his game for the clay-court swing.

Medvedev, who holds a 29-3 record on the year, has won 18 of his 19 tour-level trophies on hard courts. In contrast, he has never won a tour-level title on clay, with his best result in Monte-Carlo coming in 2019 when he reached the semifinals.

“I definitely have to change my game because my strokes are too flat and clay does not let the ball go through the court as much. My opponents can use those shots against me,” Medvedev said in his pre-tournament press conference.

“At the same time, you can’t change what you do in nine months or a year drastically, so I have to find a good balance where I still play my game, with a little change. With some shots in the right moment,” he added.

The 27-year-old has made no secret of his love for hard courts in the past but acknowledged that the variety of surfaces is good for the sport.

“I wish we could continue on hard, but I understand that there are different surfaces on Tour and that is good because some people are better on clay, some on hard, some on grass. It is good to have the different surfaces, I think that is good for the sport,” Medvedev said.

Medvedev is currently first in the ATP Live Race To Turin. He will aim for a deep run in the Principality to stay in top spot, starting against Italian wild card Lorenzo Sonego or qualifier Ugo Humbert on Tuesday.

20230410-161403