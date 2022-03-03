SPORTSCRICKET

Definitely want to make Mohali Test special one for Virat Kohli: Rohit Sharma

By NewsWire
0
0

India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday affirmed that the team wants to make first Test against Sri Lanka a memorable one for senior batter Virat Kohli. On Friday, Kohli will become the 12th Indian and 71st Test cricketer to achieve the landmark of featuring in hundred Tests.

“It’s been an absolutely brilliant journey for him. A long one since the time he made his debut and to now go and play his 100th game, it’s been a long journey and a wonderful one. He’s done exceedingly well in this particular format, changed so many things in the way team is moving forward and all of that.”

“It’s been brilliant to watch that and it’s one hell of a ride for him and will continue to be in years to come. We definitely want to make it special one for him; we all are prepared for that. Let’s hope we have a good five days of cricket,” said Sharma in the pre-match virtual press conference.

20220303-142002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.