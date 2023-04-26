WORLD

Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon indigenous lands jumps 129% in 2013-2021

NewsWire
0
0

Illegal deforestation on indigenous lands in the Brazilian Amazon jumped 129 per cent between 2013 and 2021, a study released by the Sao Paulo Research Foundation revealed.

This generated 96 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, with 59 per cent occurring between 2019 and 2021, the study published in the journal “Scientific Reports” detailed.

The study analysed 232 indigenous territories and found deforestation in the territories reached 1,708 square km, equivalent to 2.38 per cent of the Brazilian Amazon, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Deforestation also creates other problems inside these areas, such as the spread of diseases and threats to the survival of isolated indigenous peoples,” said Celso Silva, professor in biodiversity and conservation at the Federal University of Maranhao.

Guilherme Mataveli, one of the co-authors of the study, said that indigenous lands are “essential” for Brazil to meet such environmental goals as reducing the impacts of climate change, since the South American country holds 60 per cent of the Amazon rainforest.

20230426-150802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN summit ushers in solidarity for world’s Least Developed Countries

    Qualcomm demonstrates Stable Diffusion on Android phone

    Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan on season-long loan from Chelsea

    Russia passes bill allowing Putin to run for two more terms