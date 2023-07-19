A special PMLA court here on Wednesday took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate prosecution complaint against retired IAS officer Ram Bilas Yadav in a case of disproportionate assets (DA).

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation into the matter based on an FIR registered by Vigilance Establishment, Dehradun against Ram Bilas Yadav, who retired as an Additional Secretary to the Uttarakhand government, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for possession of disproportionate assets.

It was alleged in the charge sheet filed by Vigilance Establishment that during the check period between 2013 and 2016, Yadav amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 20.61 crore which was more than his known sources of legal income.

The ED arrested Yadav on May 19 and also attached movable and immovable assets amounting to Rs 20.36 crore under the provisions of the PMLA.

