Ontario Liberal Party Leader, Steven Del Duca, has written a letter to Premier Doug Ford asking for an urgent meeting to discuss mandatory vaccinations for front-line health care and education workers as well as the need for a province-wide vaccine certificate. This letter has also been sent to provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath and and Green Party leader Mike Schreiner.

“I am writing today to request an urgent meeting with you to discuss mandatory vaccines for front-line health care and education workers, and the critical need for an Ontario-wide vaccine certificate,” wrote Del Duca. “I further ask that the other opposition party leaders be invited to participate in this meeting as well.”

In the letter, Del Duca urges Ford “to do the right thing by implementing the above measures” which the Liberal leader says has the support of a number of key stakeholders and opinion leaders.

“These include: the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario, the Ontario Medical Association, the Council of Ontario Universities, Colleges Ontario, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, AdvantAge Ontario and the Ontario Long-term Care Association,” the letter states. “The government of Ontario’s own Science Advisory Table has provided similar advice, in particular with respect to the need for a province-wide vaccine certificate.”

Del Duca says “the measures listed above” will help “ensure that any fourth wave of COVID-19 that our residents might have endure be as minimal as possible”.

The provincial Liberal leader ends the letter by offering his assistance.

“We have all gone through so much over the past 17 months since the outset of this pandemic. Too many lives tragically lost and too many small businesses closed forever. This is a moment in which to draw upon the lessons you should have learned from previous failures to provide appropriate leadership. With case numbers once again heading in the wrong direction and schools and campuses set to re-open in a few short weeks, let’s work together to get this right, get our vaccination numbers up and keep the people of Ontario safe.

“I am prepared to do whatever I can to assist and I look forward to your prompt reply,” Del Duca concludes.

Meanwhile the Scientific Director of Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, Dr. Peter Juni says that he will not support any further easing of public health measures given the recent rise in case counts driven by the more infectious Delta variant. His comments come after Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore suggested that the province could hit the targets required for a more wide scale reopening within seven to 10 days.

“Right now just looking at everything and talking to my colleagues we can’t see any further reopening considering that our effective reproduction number is at 1.5,” Juni told CP24 on Wednesday. “We need to be very careful that we don’t have further explosive growth.”