Leader Steven Del Duca has released the Ontario Liberal Party plan for Ontario. Titled ‘A Place to Grow’, it commits to improving public education, clearing the surgery backlog, and revolutionizing elder care. According to a party statement, the core of the plan is about tackling Ontario’s affordability crisis and helping families get ahead – including by introducing $1 transit fares, lowering the cost of food, and making buying and renting a home more affordable.

“Governing is about making the difficult choices—and too often, the Ford Conservatives have made the wrong ones,” said Del Duca. “Ontario can be a place to grow if we make the right choices. After four years of cuts, chaos, and confusion, we need to rebuild what’s always made us strong: publicly funded schools, hospitals, and public services that support working families. We know so many in Ontario are hurting right now. We’re ready to undo the damage the Ford Conservatives have inflicted over the past four years and begin healing.”

Highlights of Ontario Liberals plan:

Eliminate HST on more meals, funded by fair taxes

Replace the minimum wage with a regional living wage, starting at $16/hour

Build 1.5 million new homes and deliver rent control

Clear the surgical backlog and set maximum wait times

Ensure access to a doctor or nurse practitioner within 24 hours

Make more mental health help available

Give every worker access to benefits and 10 paid sick days

Build to a four-day work week

Eliminate corporate taxes for two years for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic

Build and repair schools with $10 billion funded by scrapping Highway 413

Hire 10,000 teachers for smaller class sizes

Fully fund an optional Grade 13 to give students a chance to catch up

Cut transit fares to $1 a ride everywhere in Ontario

Cut Ontario’s carbon pollution in half by 2030

Protect and expand the Greenbelt and create new provincial parks

Raise disability and social assistance benefits

Advance Indigenous reconciliation

Ban handguns

“The team that’s ready to implement this plan includes community leaders from all walks of life,” stated Del Duca. “They’re educators, nurses, and doctors that have experienced the Ford Conservatives’ cuts and privatization creep first-hand. They’re mayors and town councillors that know what it means to lead. They’re entrepreneurs and small business leaders fed up with Doug Ford’s big-box bias.”