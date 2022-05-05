COMMUNITY

Del Duca promises to cap classrooms at 20 students and end Ontario’s e-learning requirement

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Steven Del Duca was at St. Stephen’s Catholic Elementary School today to announce that an Ontario Liberal government will cut class sizes province-wide and end the current e-learning requirement.

The provincial Liberal plan to cap class sizes at 20 students for every grade includes hiring 10,000 teachers as more educators would required.

“As a dad of two young girls, I know how hard the pandemic has been on students,” said Del Duca. “Two years of disruption and online learning from Doug Ford Conservatives have made students’ lives more stressful and put their learning in jeopardy. Kids deserve a government that’s in their corner. Ontario Liberals are offering people a choice. Under the Ford Conservatives, you’ll get crowded classes and cuts to education. With the Ontario Liberal plan, we will end mandatory online learning, hire more teachers to teach smaller classes.”

Del Duca is promising to reverse Doug Ford’s cuts to public education and remove the Conservative’s mandatory requirement for 2 online credits for graduation. He believes small class sizes and in-class learning will allow help bridge the pandemic learning gap.

“Ontario families just can’t afford more Ford Conservative cuts to public education,” continued Del Duca. “As one of the hundreds of thousands of parents watching their kids’ education disrupted by Doug Ford’s cuts, I will work tirelessly to ensure students and teachers have the support they need to succeed.”

